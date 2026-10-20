FROM concerns over the declining use of Dogri among young people to demands for official recognition of Punjabi and a growing interest in French, Jammu’s linguistic landscape is undergoing a shift, reflecting changing cultural priorities, educational choices and career aspirations.

For the younger generation, language is increasingly linked not only to cultural identity but also to employment opportunities and the prospect of moving abroad. Amid rising unemployment, the perceived economic value of learning a particular language is also influencing choices among students and young professionals.

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Recent protests by members of the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir demanding official-language status for Punjabi reflect, among other concerns, a desire to preserve their linguistic and cultural heritage and ensure its transmission to younger generations.

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At the same time, many people in the Jammu region are concerned about the declining everyday use of Dogri, a language traditionally spoken across Jammu and parts of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. For generations, Dogri has been a familiar presence in homes and neighbourhoods across both urban and rural areas.

The concern, however, is not necessarily that the language is disappearing, but that its transmission from one generation to the next is weakening. One contributing factor is the tendency of some parents to communicate with their children in Hindi or English, languages they often associate with educational achievement, confidence and wider opportunities.

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Jammu-born Rohan Qurashi, a Political Science graduate of St Stephen’s College, Delhi, has taken an unconventional route to address this concern. Turning his attention to his mother tongue, he conducted an independent survey to examine the use of Dogri among younger generations.

The survey covered multiple areas of Jammu district, including both urban and rural localities. According to Qurashi, the findings pointed to a generational divide, with older respondents demonstrating greater familiarity with spoken Dogri, while younger respondents showed a weaker connection with both its spoken and written forms.

His findings indicated that 56 per cent of respondents reported speaking Dogri regularly. The figures also suggested that the language faced greater challenges in urban areas, where around 45 per cent of respondents could speak it and only 4 per cent could write it.

While these findings highlight concerns about the everyday use of Dogri, they also underline the need to encourage its use across generations and strengthen its presence in education and public life.

Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Gojri, Pahari and other languages spoken in the region carry distinct cultural histories and identities. Ensuring space for these languages in homes, schools and public institutions remains important to preserving Jammu and Kashmir’s linguistic diversity.

Yet, alongside the concern for regional languages, another trend is emerging. French, which once attracted relatively limited interest among local students, is increasingly being viewed as a potential route to overseas education and employment.

Arun Sharma, a French instructor in Jammu, said the growing interest in the language was closely linked to unemployment and the search for better career prospects.

“Many foreign countries give preference to those who know French, and the youth want to learn the language. Proficiency in French is a practical investment in their future, particularly when applying for opportunities in countries where the language is widely used,” Sharma said.

Jammu’s changing linguistic landscape thus captures a wider tension between roots and aspirations: the desire to remain connected to one’s mother tongue and heritage, alongside the pursuit of languages that may open doors to education, employment and opportunities beyond the region.