The fully computerised facility is equipped with the KOHA Library Management System and integrated Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, enabling seamless access, tracking and management of academic resources, he said.

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IIM Jammu librarian Shailesh K Lohiya said the library was conceptualised with the objective of creating an ambience that would attract students in an increasingly digital age.

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"Basically, in today's digital age, students do not always prefer coming to the library. So, when we were at the development and design stage of the institute, we decided that we would create an ambience that would attract students," he said.

He said the library's resources had been strengthened through a combination of collections, technology integration and creative spaces.

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"It is a fully computerised library, and we are using open-source software. We have also integrated RFID technology into the library," Lohiya said.

The library has a dedicated web portal that serves as a gateway to both print and digital resources. Students can check their real-time status and book creative spaces and discussion rooms online.

The facility also offers comfortable seating, innovative furniture and technology-enabled spaces designed around the changing needs of students.

Lohiya said the library is not only among the best in Jammu but also one of the best in the region in terms of technology integration. "Students can access digital resources from anywhere on campus, including their hostel rooms. The resources remain accessible 24/7 even when students are away for training, internships or competitions," he said.

He said the library currently subscribes to more than 56 databases covering a wide range of business and management requirements. "It also houses a dedicated 12-terminal Bloomberg Finance Lab, providing students with access to financial information and research." According to Lohiya, around 88 to 90 per cent of the library's overall resources are available in digital form, while the remaining resources are primarily print books, which continue to be preferred by students for course-related study and reference.

The library provides access to around 2.5 lakh e-books and more than 23,000 e-journals. It is also part of the 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative, the official said.

He said its database collection covers academic research and literature, company and sectoral information, socio-economic indicators, newspapers and research-support tools.

Lohiya said the library has also been designed to cater to different categories of users. A dedicated silent zone allows students to study, complete assignments and refer to books without disturbance.

At the same time, recognising the importance of collaboration in modern education, particularly in MBA and business programmes, the library has created dedicated discussion rooms equipped with interactive panels.

"These are not just ordinary discussion rooms; they are equipped with interactive panels," he said, adding that students can use them for placement interviews, case discussions, online presentations and other collaborative academic activities.

He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also been integrated into the library's digital ecosystem.

For students, the technology-driven system has made access to library resources considerably easier. Pushti, a third-year student pursuing a five-year integrated programme, said she could access library resources even while staying in her hostel room or travelling home on leave.

She said students could check the availability of books and rooms and find information about accessing unavailable resources through the library website.

"All the information is available on the website, so everything is literally at my fingertips. I do not have to wander around or go looking for everything. Everything is readily available, and that saves me a lot of time," she said.

For PhD scholars, the library's extensive digital resources have proved particularly valuable for research. Sheikh Junaid Yaqoob, a PhD scholar researching economics and the business environment, said he felt fortunate to have access to specialised databases at IIM Jammu.

"We have access to ProQuest and CMI databases, which are not available at many local universities here," he said.

Yaqoob, who completed his master's degree from the University of Kashmir, said such digital research resources were not available to him there. He said while the government's 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative has expanded access to research resources, some specialised databases are not covered under it.

"Access to such data is available mainly at reputed institutions, and IIM Jammu is one of those institutions," he said, adding that digitalisation had been extremely helpful in advancing research.

Okar Singh, another PhD scholar in the marketing field, said the library had undergone significant development since he joined IIM Jammu in 2023.

He said the recently introduced MyLOFT application had further enhanced access to library services. "MyLOFT is essentially the library at your fingertips. We simply open the app and can access all the library services through that particular application," he said.