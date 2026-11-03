Jammu’s growing urban sprawl faces serious fire safety challenges

THE rapid urban expansion of Jammu and its surrounding areas has brought with it a challenge that often gains attention only after a major tragedy: fire safety.

The recent blaze at Shiv Market near the Railway Station, which gutted more than 30 shops, has once again raised serious questions about fire safety standards in the city’s commercial establishments and the effectiveness of enforcement by the authorities. Although the fire broke out in the evening and caused no casualties, the consequences could have been far more severe had it occurred during peak business hours.

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The incident also exposed the difficulties of tackling fires in congested commercial areas and put the city’s firefighting preparedness under scrutiny. Several shopkeepers alleged that fire tenders reached the spot late, while a nearby hotel was among the first to provide assistance.

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Jammu is home to several densely populated residential localities and crowded commercial markets. High-rise commercial buildings have become increasingly common across the city, making compliance with fire safety norms more critical than ever. However, concerns persist over whether all establishments adhere to mandated safety standards.

Availability and maintenance of firefighting equipment, emergency exits, evacuation plans and adequate access routes for fire tenders remain key issues. In many older market areas, narrow lanes, unauthorised constructions and encroachments can significantly hamper emergency response efforts.

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The concern extends beyond commercial establishments. Numerous residential buildings, particularly those located within the maze-like lanes of the old city, have come up without adequate attention to fire safety. Unauthorized extensions, tangled overhead electrical wiring and limited access to water sources can make firefighting operations extremely challenging in such neighborhoods.

Areas such as Raghunath Bazaar, Purani Mandi, Jain Bazaar and other densely populated commercial pockets of the old city, as well as markets in Jewel Chowk, Bakshi Nagar and Subhash Nagar, require special attention. A comprehensive assessment of establishments in these areas could help determine whether emergency access, firefighting equipment and evacuation facilities meet prescribed standards.

In June this year, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) issued notices to nearly 200 private hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, lodges and other high-footfall establishments within its jurisdiction, directing them to obtain mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department. However, it remains unclear how many of these entities have since secured the required clearances and whether compliance is being effectively monitored.

The Shiv Market incident has once again underscored the need for regular safety audits, stricter enforcement of building regulations and improved firefighting infrastructure. Experts believe that unless preventive measures are prioritized, Jammu’s congested markets and residential areas could remain vulnerable to devastating fire incidents in the future.