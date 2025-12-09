Jammu’s rapid growth unmatched, administration uplifting lakhs: L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that Jammu’s rapid development is unprecedented, with the administration benefiting lakhs of poor and upgrading infrastructure in backward and poor regions over the past five years.

Sinha was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of new houses for 350 families affected due to recent natural calamities and Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in the Jammu district.

A spokesperson of the J&K government said in a statement that 350 houses will be constructed across the district at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The expenses of constructing the three-bedroom pre-fabricated “smart houses” will be borne by the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

In his address, Sinha expressed gratitude and highlighted that the houses are being built without spending a single penny from the government treasury.

According to the officials, the work is slated for completion within six months. The houses are designed to be efficient, modern, resilient and technologically advanced, and will include facilities such as cowsheds, the statement said.

The officials said HRDS India is also providing a substantial welfare package to the beneficiary families.

“HRDS India will provide free life insurance coverage for all families for the next 15 years, along with free annual health checkups and coverage for maintenance of the houses for the next five years,” the spokesperson said.

The L-G reiterated his commitment to bring a monumental change in the lives of the poor. “In the past five years, lakhs of poor people have benefitted and infrastructure in backward and poor regions has been upgraded. The rapid development of Jammu is unprecedented, and we have achieved a strong growth trajectory despite numerous challenges,” he said.

“It is our constant effort to develop Jammu, the sacred city of temples, into an inclusive urban centre. Concrete steps taken for all-round development have led to the realisation of the dreams of poverty alleviation, social justice and equal opportunities for all,” Sinha went on to add.

He said a new era of accelerated economic development and social transformation has been ushered in the region.

“We have achieved a massive scale of project completion in a short span. These projects have significantly strengthened Jammu’s urban infrastructure and citizen-centric services, enhancing mobility through modern amenities and streamlined civic facilities, and improving aesthetics,” the L-G said.

Sinha lauded the coordination and dedication displayed by the district administration and other agencies in the immediate relocation of affected population and in ensuring their continued care in the wake of natural calamity.

He praised the swift and effective response from the divisional and district administration, police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), disaster response forces, emergency responders, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, civil society members and volunteers during the rescue and relief operations.

A total of 4,309 beneficiaries received assistance and compensation of Rs 8.22 crore in Jammu district, the spokesperson said.

“Ex-gratia and a government job was provided to the next of kin of a civilian who lost his life during the unprovoked firing by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor,” the L-G said,

Sinha also interacted with the beneficiaries and reaffirmed the Centre and UT administration’s commitment towards the complete rehabilitation of the affected families.

The beneficiaries in Jammu include 23 families affected by landslides in Rah Salyote village. The district administration has been providing food and temporary accommodation to these families for the past three months.