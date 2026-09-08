Jammu’s road safety lessons that never seem to be learnt

In Jammu’s mountainous districts, road accidents have become a recurring tragedy. Yet every major crash raises the same question: why do the lessons from these disasters never translate into lasting reforms?

The official response has remained largely predictable. Fatal accidents are followed by condolences from political leaders and senior officials, announcements of inquiries, and brief enforcement drives. For a few weeks, traffic checks are intensified and commercial vehicles violating safety norms face penalties. Soon, however, the momentum fades and the system returns to business as usual.

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The consequences of this cycle continue to be devastating.

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On August 26, six people lost their lives after a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge at Surankote in Poonch district. Just days earlier, on August 15, five people were killed when an SUV skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Kishtwar district.

Such incidents are far from isolated. The mountainous districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban have witnessed numerous fatal accidents over the years, claiming hundreds of lives. While successive governments have constituted committees to investigate the causes of these crashes, many of their recommendations have remained confined to reports rather than being implemented on the ground.

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Recognising the seriousness of the issue, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in March this year called for stronger coordination among the Transport Department, Traffic Police, Health Department, Public Works Department and district administrations. He stressed the need for effective implementation of road safety measures, better utilisation of the Road Safety Fund for accident victims, and the operationalisation of the PM Rahat Scheme to save lives after accidents.

He also directed District Road Safety Committees to hold regular meetings and prepare district-level action plans focused on reducing accidents and improving traffic management.

The administration has identified 16 major accident hotspots across Jammu and Kashmir, including locations in Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi and Srinagar districts. However, identifying vulnerable stretches is only the first step. Ensuring corrective action remains the bigger challenge.

A major concern continues to be the condition of roads in hilly areas. Many internal routes lack adequate crash barriers despite being regularly used by commercial vehicles. Narrow carriageways, sharp bends, poor visibility and speeding often combine to create deadly conditions. In several cases, a minor driving error is enough to send a vehicle plunging into a gorge.

Road safety experts have repeatedly argued that engineering improvements, stricter enforcement and better emergency response systems are essential to reduce fatalities. Yet the absence of sustained monitoring has meant that safety measures often weaken with time.

The Union Territory needs to move beyond a reactive approach that springs into action only after a tragedy. Every fatal accident should trigger not just an inquiry but a comprehensive safety audit of the road stretch involved. Findings must be made public, accountability fixed, and corrective measures implemented within defined timelines.