Jammu’s traffic problems need more than multilevel parkings

WHILE the J&K government has recently approved two major parking projects in Jammu, a larger question remains: Can a city expanding at a rapid pace address its traffic woes with just two new parking facilities?

The approved projects include a parking-cum-commercial complex at Parade and a multilevel car parking facility at SMGS Hospital, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 49.34 crore.

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The projects are aimed at providing modern and organised parking facilities at key locations, thereby helping decongest busy areas and improve traffic management. The facilities are also expected to ensure more efficient utilisation of available urban space and support the broader objective of planned and sustainable urban development.

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An official statement said, “The new parking infrastructure is expected to significantly improve convenience for commuters, visitors and residents, particularly in areas witnessing high vehicular movement and parking pressure.”

Jammu is expanding rapidly, with the number of vehicles on its roads increasing every day. Finding a parking space in several parts of the city can sometimes be as difficult as negotiating the traffic itself. While the city has changed dramatically over the years, the addition of parking infrastructure has not kept pace with its growth.

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The expansion of commercial activity into residential areas has further strained the city’s already-stressed infrastructure. Authorities have failed to effectively check commercial activities in residential neighbourhoods, aggravating the problem. The road network, meanwhile, has not expanded at the same pace as the city and its vehicular population.

Vehicles parked on both sides of roads in several parts of Jammu frequently narrow carriageways and contribute to traffic jams. In commercial areas, roadside parking competes for space with pedestrians, street vendors, loading and unloading vehicles and public transport.

Encroachment of footpaths is another persistent problem, particularly in parts of the old city, where shops often extend onto pedestrian spaces or display goods outside their premises. This further reduces the space available for both pedestrians and moving traffic and requires stricter enforcement by the authorities.

The Parade area in the old city is a major traffic challenge, with commercial and educational activities converging in a densely populated zone. A properly planned parking facility there can certainly help ease pressure on surrounding roads. Similarly, the proposed multilevel parking facility at SMGS Hospital could address the persistent difficulties faced by patients and attendants in finding parking space around the hospital.

However, Jammu needs a comprehensive traffic management policy rather than isolated parking projects. New parking facilities can help, but they cannot by themselves resolve the city’s wider traffic problems.

Clearly marked and strictly enforced no-parking zones, better traffic regulation, removal of encroachments, improved pedestrian infrastructure and effective management of commercial activity in residential areas are equally important.

The city also needs a long-term strategy that takes into account rising vehicle ownership, public transport, road capacity and the growing demand for pedestrian space. Without such a coordinated approach, new parking lots may ease congestion at a few locations but are unlikely to provide a lasting solution to Jammu’s traffic gridlock.