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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jantar Mantar 2.0: Why Sonam Wangchuk is skipping CJP's protest in Delhi this time

Jantar Mantar 2.0: Why Sonam Wangchuk is skipping CJP's protest in Delhi this time

Ladakh climate activist urges leaders to stay united and Gen Z protesters to remain peaceful

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:50 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, in July, 2026. Tribune file photo
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh, a key face of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) July protest at Jantar Mantar that led to the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has explained why he will not join the protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

In a post on X, Wangchuk explained, “Why, I won’t be able to join you all in Delhi.”

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“Despite all efforts of the government to hinder & damage our work we continue to work for national security... making preparations as another winter comes,” he said.

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He said this included making artificial glaciers for water security and conducting experiments for GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) security “to diffuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in high Himalayas”.

Invoking Pakistan poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, the climate activist said, “Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva... Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva.”

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Wangchuk urged leaders of “different groups to stay united and show statesmanship”.

“I urge all the genZ friends to once again stay absolutely peaceful at all costs. This was the gift of Baapu that I tried to bring to Jantar Mantar in June, I hope we won't let Baapu down,” he said.

The Ladakh-based activist had emerged as a key face of the protest following his hunger strike over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Police personnel forcibly removed him from the protest site and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital after 20 days of hunger strike.

The incident gave a boost to the CJP protest, with more protesters joining in.

Wangchuk was later shifted to Medanta Hospital, where he ended his fast after 26 days following discussions between government representatives and the CJP, which spearheaded the nationwide agitation.

The Centre subsequently announced a series of measures on examination reforms and action against paper leaks, following which the CJP suspended its 36-day nationwide protest.

Wangchuk was previously detained on September 26 last year under the National Security Act (NSA), pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate following violence in Leh in which four people were killed.

He was released from Jodhpur Central Jail in March this year after the Union Government decided to revoke his detention with immediate effect.

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