Javed Rana assesses functioning of Gujjar, Bakerwal hostels in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Saturday chaired an exclusive meeting of Tribal Affairs department to review the functioning of Gujjar and Bakerwal hostels across Kashmir division.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director, Tribal Affairs, and other officers.

A spokesperson said the Minister had a detailed assessment of working of the hostels with emphasis on completion of infrastructural projects, facilities for students, pre and post-matric scholarship and land acquisition among other issues.

Advertisement

While addressing the meeting, Javed Rana instructed the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, and Srinagar DC to resolve all land acquisition issues for fast-tracking completion of infrastructure projects related to welfare of tribal students.

He underscored the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders for effective implementation of government schemes, stressing that the intended benefits must reach the most marginalized sections of the tribal community.

Advertisement

Emphasising on the importance of holistic development for students, the Minister directed the Director, Tribal Affairs, to ensure all necessary facilities are provided in hostels to foster academic and personal growth of students.

Rana took first hand appraisal about implementation of various schemes being executed for welfare of tribal students. He also reviewed the pre and post-matric scholarship for SC/ST students and said that no student should be left behind in availing the benefits of the government schemes.

Javed Rana also sought details about the repair and renovation works being carried out in the hostels. He directed the officials concerned to closely monitor the progress of works for maintaining quality standards and completion within the set timelines.