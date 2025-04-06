DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Javed Rana assesses functioning of Gujjar, Bakerwal hostels in Valley

Javed Rana assesses functioning of Gujjar, Bakerwal hostels in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Saturday chaired an exclusive meeting of Tribal Affairs department to review the functioning of Gujjar and Bakerwal hostels across Kashmir division. The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir,...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:47 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister for Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana chairs a meeting to review the functioning of tribal hostels across Kashmir division.
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Saturday chaired an exclusive meeting of Tribal Affairs department to review the functioning of Gujjar and Bakerwal hostels across Kashmir division.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director, Tribal Affairs, and other officers.

A spokesperson said the Minister had a detailed assessment of working of the hostels with emphasis on completion of infrastructural projects, facilities for students, pre and post-matric scholarship and land acquisition among other issues.

Advertisement

While addressing the meeting, Javed Rana instructed the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, and Srinagar DC to resolve all land acquisition issues for fast-tracking completion of infrastructure projects related to welfare of tribal students.

He underscored the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders for effective implementation of government schemes, stressing that the intended benefits must reach the most marginalized sections of the tribal community.

Advertisement

Emphasising on the importance of holistic development for students, the Minister directed the Director, Tribal Affairs, to ensure all necessary facilities are provided in hostels to foster academic and personal growth of students.

Rana took first hand appraisal about implementation of various schemes being executed for welfare of tribal students. He also reviewed the pre and post-matric scholarship for SC/ST students and said that no student should be left behind in availing the benefits of the government schemes.

Javed Rana also sought details about the repair and renovation works being carried out in the hostels. He directed the officials concerned to closely monitor the progress of works for maintaining quality standards and completion within the set timelines.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper