DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Javid Dar calls for J&K-specific agricultural research at ICAR meet

Javid Dar calls for J&K-specific agricultural research at ICAR meet

Minister proposes establishing a State Council for Agricultural Research in J&K

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo: iStock
Advertisement
Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Agriculture Production Javid Ahmad Dar today participated in the 97th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi.
Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, Javid Dar called for greater focus on J&K-specific agricultural research and innovation, keeping in view the Union Territory’s unique agro-climatic conditions, fragile ecosystems and potential in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors.

Advertisement

He proposed establishing a State Council for Agricultural Research in J&K to coordinate research priorities and strengthen convergence among ICAR institutions, agricultural universities, government departments, scientists, industry and farmers.

Advertisement

Highlighting J&K’s research capabilities, the Minister said SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir had secured 143 patents over the past four years. He stressed the need to translate this scientific potential into practical, field-level solutions for farmers.

Javid Dar identified climate-resilient horticulture as a key research priority, with emphasis on disease-free and true-to-type planting material, corm multiplication, climate-resilient saffron, precision irrigation, mechanisation, quality testing, value addition, branding and export-oriented production.

Advertisement

He also called for a dynamic, scientific and region-specific plant quarantine system based on species- and host-specific Pest Risk Analysis, biological Post-Entry Quarantine, molecular indexing and process-based phytosanitary certification.

The Minister sought stronger research and innovation in animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, post-harvest management, processing and value addition. He stressed that agricultural research should ultimately help increase productivity, reduce input costs, build climate resilience, improve market access and raise farmers’ incomes.

He called for closer collaboration among ICAR, J&K’s agricultural universities, government departments, scientists, industry and farmers to ensure that research remains aligned with the specific needs of the Union Territory.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts