Javid Dar calls for J&K-specific agricultural research at ICAR meet

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Addressing the meeting, Javid Dar called for greater focus on J&K-specific agricultural research and innovation, keeping in view the Union Territory’s unique agro-climatic conditions, fragile ecosystems and potential in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors.

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He proposed establishing a State Council for Agricultural Research in J&K to coordinate research priorities and strengthen convergence among ICAR institutions, agricultural universities, government departments, scientists, industry and farmers.

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Highlighting J&K’s research capabilities, the Minister said SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir had secured 143 patents over the past four years. He stressed the need to translate this scientific potential into practical, field-level solutions for farmers.

Javid Dar identified climate-resilient horticulture as a key research priority, with emphasis on disease-free and true-to-type planting material, corm multiplication, climate-resilient saffron, precision irrigation, mechanisation, quality testing, value addition, branding and export-oriented production.

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He also called for a dynamic, scientific and region-specific plant quarantine system based on species- and host-specific Pest Risk Analysis, biological Post-Entry Quarantine, molecular indexing and process-based phytosanitary certification.

The Minister sought stronger research and innovation in animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, post-harvest management, processing and value addition. He stressed that agricultural research should ultimately help increase productivity, reduce input costs, build climate resilience, improve market access and raise farmers’ incomes.

He called for closer collaboration among ICAR, J&K’s agricultural universities, government departments, scientists, industry and farmers to ensure that research remains aligned with the specific needs of the Union Territory.