Jawan hurt in mine blast

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 15

A soldier was severely injured when he stepped on a landmine in Nowshera area of Rajouri district during a patrol duty along the Line of Control (LoC). As soon as the soldier stepped on the mine, a blast sound alerted other soldiers in the vicinity who immediately took him to a hospital.

The soldier has been identified as Rifleman Gurcharan Singh of 3 Sikh Light Infantry.

The incident took place in the forward area of Kalsian village in Nowshera. After first aid, he was taken to the military hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment.

Infiltration bids from Pakistan have increased during the past sometime due to which patrolling along the LoC has been increased. Mines planted in the past sometimes get dislocated due to rain and enter the patrolling paths near the LoC, resulting in such mishaps.

#Jammu #Rajouri