Jawan hurt in mine blast

Jammu, October 15
A soldier was severely injured when he stepped on a landmine in Nowshera area of Rajouri district during a patrol duty along the Line of Control (LoC). As soon as the soldier stepped on the mine, a blast sound alerted other soldiers in the vicinity who immediately took him to a hospital.
The soldier has been identified as Rifleman Gurcharan Singh of 3 Sikh Light Infantry.
The incident took place in the forward area of Kalsian village in Nowshera. After first aid, he was taken to the military hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment.
Infiltration bids from Pakistan have increased during the past sometime due to which patrolling along the LoC has been increased. Mines planted in the past sometimes get dislocated due to rain and enter the patrolling paths near the LoC, resulting in such mishaps.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...