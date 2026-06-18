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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / JDA demolishes 30 illegal structures near Jammu railway station

JDA demolishes 30 illegal structures near Jammu railway station

Reclaims land estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Wednesday demolished more than 30 illegal structures near the railway station and reclaimed land estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore.

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The demolition drive began early in the morning when JDA teams, accompanied by police personnel and heavy machinery, reached the site. The area had long been dotted with unauthorised structures, including shops and eateries, which had encroached upon prime land in the city.

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Officials said JDA teams, in coordination with the district administration, reclaimed nearly half an acre of valuable land opposite Mangal Market, behind Vaishnavi Dham and in the vicinity of the Jammu railway station.

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The land had remained under unauthorised occupation for several years, with numerous structures coming up illegally over time. The occupants had earlier approached the High Court seeking regularisation of their possession.

Following directions from the court, the competent authority examined the matter and concluded that the occupation was unauthorised and not permissible under law. Subsequently, orders were issued for the removal of encroachments and restoration of the land to the JDA.

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A JDA official said the illegal structures had become a major cause of traffic congestion, as customers frequently parked vehicles haphazardly and occupied portions of the road, leading to regular traffic snarls in the area.

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