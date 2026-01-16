JDA demolition at graveyard sparks protests, stone pelting

The demolition of a wall at a graveyard in the Belicharana area of Jammu on Thursday triggered stone pelting at a team of officials from the Jammu Development Authority (JDA).

The incident occurred when a JDA team, accompanied by police personnel, reached the spot to demolish the construction of a wall at a graveyard that was allegedly built on state land.

Officials said that encroachers were attempting to raise a wall around the graveyard as well as adjoining state land, prompting the demolition drive.

Local residents, however, alleged that a JCB machine was used to remove the wall, causing damage to the graveyard and triggering anger among them, which led to stone pelting.

The action was carried out under the supervision of Garbi Rashid Dar, Director (Land Management), JDA.

Eyewitnesses said that the JDA action sparked protests, with locals pelting stones at JDA vehicles and forcing officials to leave the area. The wall, however, was dismantled.

Residents alleged that the graveyard had been in use for the past three decades and that it was being selectively targeted.

A senior JDA official told The Tribune that while a graveyard existed on state land, the team had no intention of damaging it and acted only to remove fresh encroachment.

“We understand the sentiments of family members for those who have left the world, due to which orders were clear not to touch the graveyard site. The locals were actually trying to encroach upon additional land of nearly 10 kanals under the garb of a boundary wall,” the official said.