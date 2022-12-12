JD(U) leader joins BJP

PTI

Jammu, December 11

Nigesh Kumar, vice president of JD(U)’s J&K unit, joined the BJP along with his supporters here on Sunday.

Kumar and his supporters from Kathua district were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders, including general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Manyal besides former member of legislative council Sofi Yusuf here, a BJP spokesperson said.

Gupta said prominent personalities were joining the BJP after getting motivated by the policies of PM Modi-led government.