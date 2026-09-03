JeI-linked school, shops & land attached under UAPA in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it had attached two buildings, six shops and two kanals of land in north Kashmir’s Sopore area after establishing their links with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI).

A Sopore Police spokesman said the action was taken after completion of due legal formalities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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The properties surfaced during the investigation of a case registered under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA at Police Station Sopore, police said.

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“Sustained investigation, scrutiny of official and revenue records and verification through concerned authorities established the linkage of the premises with Jamaat-e-Islami J&K,” the spokesman said.

Based on a detailed dossier submitted by Sopore Police, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, through an order dated August 12, notified the premises of Islamia Model School, Dooru, which has remained closed since 2022. The premises comprise two double-storeyed buildings, six shops and two kanals of land.

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The properties were notified under Section 8(1) of the UAPA, 1967, police said.

On the request of Sopore Police, the District Magistrate, Baramulla, subsequently issued the necessary orders under Sections 8(3) and 8(4) of the Act.

“In pursuance of these orders, Sopore Police, accompanied by the Executive Magistrate, carried out the attachment of the notified properties on ground in accordance with law,” the spokesman said.

Police said the action was the outcome of sustained investigation aimed at identifying properties and assets allegedly linked to proscribed organisations and their associated networks and taking legal action against them.

Sopore Police reiterated its commitment to taking “firm and lawful action” against proscribed organisations and separatist networks and ensuring that properties linked to such organisations are not used for furtherance of unlawful activities.