JeM terror module busted, three held with weapons

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 9

Busting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, the police have arrested three persons who had come to Jammu from Kashmir to pick up a consignment of weapons on the directions of their handler in Pakistan. Three AK-56 rifles, six grenades, a pistol, nine magazines and 191 rounds of ammunition have been seized from their oil tanker. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Yaseen, Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed, all residents of Pampore.

On the night intervening November 8 and 9, a police party of Trikuta Nagar was clearing the traffic on the highway. The police team noticed an oil tanker (JK02BF2965) stationed at Narwal and asked its driver Mohammad Yaseen to move forward. The tanker then took a halt near Environment Park. The patrolling party again asked the driver to move forward. Then he took a U-turn and again parked the vehicle at Narwal. This time, while de-congesting the area, the policemen noticed that it was the same truck, said an official spokesperson of the police.

On questioning, the driver, rather than giving a satisfactory reply, entered into a scuffle with the police party along with two of his associates. The driver and two others were taken to the police station and an FIR was registered against him.

“After legal formalities, a communique was sent to the Kashmir police stations of the areas the accused hailed from to confirm their antecedents. Officials later came to know that the driver, Mohammad Yaseen, had been facing a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Awantipora. He is also a close associate of the Jaish-e-Mohammed as per the report of the police station concerned,” the spokesperson said.

During interrogation, Yaseen disclosed that his group had come to Jammu to collect weapons on the directions of one Shahbaaz, a JeM handler based in Pakistan. The weapons were to be given to a terrorist in the Kashmir valley.

Yaseen confessed that he had concealed the arms and ammunition in the oil tanker following the recovery was made.