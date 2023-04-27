JeM’s militant associate arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, April 26
Security forces on Wednesday arrested a militant associate of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Baramulla. Acting on a specific piece of information, a vehicle checkpoint was established at Hygam near the railway crossing bridge in Tarzoo of Sopore, a police spokesman said.
A suspect was intercepted and incriminating material and a hand grenade were seized from his possession. The police spokesman identified him as Farooq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Hygam.
A preliminary probe suggested he was in constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians, the spokesman said.
