JeM’s militant associate arrested in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, April 26

Security forces on Wednesday arrested a militant associate of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Baramulla. Acting on a specific piece of information, a vehicle checkpoint was established at Hygam near the railway crossing bridge in Tarzoo of Sopore, a police spokesman said.

A suspect was intercepted and incriminating material and a hand grenade were seized from his possession. The police spokesman identified him as Farooq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Hygam.

A preliminary probe suggested he was in constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians, the spokesman said.