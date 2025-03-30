DT
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announces jobs, monetary compensation for kin of cops killed in Kathua encounter

He also announced financial aid up to Rs 70 lakh per family and a memorial gate each from the MP fund
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 06:50 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. File photo
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday visited the families of Jaswant Singh and Balwinder Singh, two policemen who were killed during an encounter in Kathua district, and announced government jobs for their next of kin.

Singh also announced financial aid up to Rs 70 lakh per family and a memorial gate each from the MP fund.

Visiting the families in Londi and Kanna Chak, the minister said the policemen's wives will get a government job each under SRO provisions.

"In addition to these immediate measures, a proposal will be moved to rename government schools after the martyrs as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice," he said.

Singh was in Odisha at the time of the encounter in which two policemen from his parliamentary constituency were killed.

He visited their families before heading to Majalta in Udhampur district, where he will lay the foundation stone for a new bridge. "This project aims to enhance connectivity and improve infrastructure in the region, reflecting the government's commitment to development and public welfare," he said.

Singh said the country was grateful to its security forces as he paid his tributes to the fallen men. "Two sons of Kathua district were martyrs... I came here to offer my condolences to their families. These are families who have not only defended the motherland for generations but have also made great sacrifices," he told reporters.

"One such family had even received the Victoria Cross for bravery during the British era," he said.

"Suitable jobs will be provided to the wives of the martyrs accordingly. As a Member of Parliament, I announce the construction of memorials for both martyrs. Additionally, as has been done before, some schools will be named in their honour, we will propose it," he said.

