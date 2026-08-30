Jitendra Singh lays foundation for Rs 1,503-crore PMGSY roads in J&K

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These 110 roads together cover 598.455 km and carry a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,503.53 crore. The projects are spread across Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts and are expected to benefit 46,972 people.

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Singh said that Udhampur has consistently figured among the country’s top three constituencies in terms of PMGSY road projects, reflecting the continued priority accorded to rural connectivity.

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The Union Minister said that the scale of the latest PMGSY intervention demonstrates the continued commitment of the government to taking all-weather road connectivity to the last mile and to villages and habitations located in difficult and remote hilly terrain. He said that the new roads would further transform rural mobility and contribute significantly to ease of living and ease of travel for people living in far-flung areas.

The Minister said that senior citizens and school-going children were among those who faced the greatest difficulties earlier, particularly during the rainy season when poor road conditions often made travel difficult and, at times, prevented people from reaching their workplaces, schools and other essential destinations. The expansion of the road network is now helping remove this long-standing difficulty and bringing essential services and opportunities closer to rural communities.

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The Minister said that connectivity in these difficult hilly areas also carries an important security dimension. Some of the remote and challenging terrains have in the past posed difficulties from the security perspective and have also been vulnerable to movement by militants and terrorists. Improved road connectivity will facilitate easier and faster movement of security forces into such areas and strengthen the implementation of anti-militancy and counter-terror operations, while simultaneously bringing development closer to the people living there.

Giving the district-wise breakup of the projects, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Kathua accounts for 24 road projects covering 128.925 km, with a sanctioned cost of approximately Rs 307.12 crore. Udhampur accounts for 44 projects covering 235.040 km, with a sanctioned cost of approximately Rs 554.90 crore. Ramban has 13 projects covering 60.360 km, with a sanctioned cost of approximately Rs 154.97 crore, while Doda accounts for 13 projects covering 90.180 km, with a sanctioned cost of approximately Rs 260.66 crore. Kishtwar has 16 projects covering 83.950 km, with a sanctioned cost of approximately Rs 224.88 crore.