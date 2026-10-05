Jitendra Singh priortises roads, mobile connectivity for Kishtwar district

Road connectivity and mobile network expansion in remote areas emerged as key development priorities during a virtual interaction between Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP leaders from Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Dr Singh, who represents the Udhampur Parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, held an online meeting with BJP office-bearers and mandal representatives to review local development issues and gather feedback on grassroots requirements.

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During the interaction, representatives highlighted a range of concerns relating to road infrastructure, mobile connectivity, healthcare, education, tourism and other developmental needs in far-flung areas of the district. The discussion focused on ensuring systematic follow-up and coordinated action on issues raised from the ground level.

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Road connectivity figured prominently in the deliberations, with participants raising concerns over pending PMGSY projects, connectivity to remote habitations, delayed road works and issues related to forest clearances. Dr Singh directed district and mandal leaders to prepare a consolidated list of priority road projects in consultation with elected representatives so that the issues could be pursued with the concerned authorities.

Mobile connectivity was another major issue discussed during the meeting. Representatives identified several areas where additional mobile towers were needed to improve network coverage. The Union Minister asked the district BJP leadership to compile a comprehensive list of such locations for submission to telecom agencies.

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Referring to the improvement in connectivity in Marwah following the installation of a mobile tower, Dr Singh said similar initiatives should be pursued in other underserved areas, particularly to benefit students and residents living in remote regions.

Healthcare services in inaccessible areas also came under discussion. Representatives sought strengthening of medical facilities and greater availability of specialist doctors at sub-district hospitals and health centres.

Dr Singh suggested that doctors from better-equipped hospitals could be deployed to remote areas on a rotational basis and assured that the matter would be taken up with the relevant authorities. He also discussed the possibility of organising medical camps in areas where regular access to healthcare remains limited.

The interaction further focused on educational infrastructure, including proposals for Kendriya Vidyalayas, strengthening of degree colleges, creation of additional posts, expansion of academic streams and improvement of hostel facilities.

The Minister advised local representatives to compile these requirements and place them before the district administration and the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) wherever necessary. He also stressed the need for coordination with the administration on issues such as land identification and feasibility assessments for new educational institutions.

Tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure also figured in the discussions. Representatives highlighted the need for better facilities at Sarathal and other tourist destinations in the district.

Dr Singh suggested preparing a detailed list of locations and infrastructure requirements so that these could be aligned with relevant tourism schemes and funding opportunities. He said convergence of available resources could help create improved amenities for tourists and pilgrims while supporting local economic development.