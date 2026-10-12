Jitendra Singh promises early start to Ujh Project, pushes Dhar Road 4-laning

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said work on the long-pending Ujh Multipurpose Project would begin soon in a phased manner and assured accelerated efforts to improve infrastructure in the Billawar region of Kathua district.

The minister made the announcement while chairing a public darbar at Sukrala in Billawar, attended by local MLA Satish Sharma, district officers and representatives of various departments.

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Highlighting key developmental initiatives, Singh said the Ujh Project, pending for decades, would play a significant role in addressing the region’s water and development needs.

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“The project is expected to be an important intervention in addressing the region’s water and development requirements,” he said.

During the interaction, local residents raised issues related to road connectivity, drinking water supply and public services. The minister directed the concerned departments to examine the grievances and ensure timely action.

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Singh also said the process of four-laning the Dhar Road had been initiated after nearly six decades. He added that repair work on damaged sections had already commenced from the Udhampur side and would subsequently be extended to stretches falling in the Billawar area.

The minister also reviewed progress on the Billawar-Bani road project, where approximately five kilometres of the alignment remain stalled due to pending forest clearances. He urged authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest to facilitate completion of the vital road link.

Addressing concerns over drinking water shortages, Singh said a revised framework had replaced the earlier Jal Jeevan Mission plan and expressed confidence that ongoing efforts would ensure potable water supply to every household.

He directed the concerned departments to address water-related grievances being faced by residents.

The minister also reviewed developmental works at the Mata Sukrala Temple premises. He said infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 1 crore were being undertaken through a combination of MPLADS funds and the Constituency Development Fund of MLA Satish Sharma.

The initiative, he said, aims to improve facilities for devotees at the prominent religious site.

Reiterating the importance of direct public engagement, Singh said public darbars help identify local needs and ensure that grievances receive timely attention through coordinated action by the administration and line departments.