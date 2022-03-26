J&K 3rd among UTs in export preparedness

Jammu, March 25
The Jammu and Kashmir has emerged among the top performers by reaching the third position among UTs in the second edition of Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2021 by NITI Aayog. “By securing the third place, the overall ranking of the UT has jumped from 36th to the 23rd rank,” a spokesperson said.
The Export Preparedness Index is a data-driven endeavour to identify the fundamental areas critical for sub-national export promotion. The EPI ranks states and UTs on four main pillars. —
