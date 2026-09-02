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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K ACB arrests two police officers for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

J&K ACB arrests two police officers for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two police officers here for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

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According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a written complaint was lodged, alleging that PSI Karanjeet Singh, who was investigating an FIR at the Ram Munshi Bagh police station, demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 15000 for closing the case as “not admitted”.

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Singh allegedly asked for the bribe through Sub Inspector Ravi Jee Bhat.

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“On receipt of the complaint, the ACB conducted verification of the allegations, which prima facie established the demand for illegal gratification. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 12/2026 under Section 7, Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 & Section 61(2)BNS was registered at police station ACB Srinagar and an investigation was taken up,” the ACB said.

It said that during the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted which allegedly caught the accused Bhat red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 15,000 on Singh’s behalf from the complainant.

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“The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused in the presence of independent witnesses and he was taken into custody in accordance with law, and his co-conspirator PSI Karanjeet Singh was subsequently arrested by the bureau,” the agency said.

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