J&K ACB registers DA case against senior govt officer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir has registered a disproportionate assets case against the Director, State Motor Garages, Malik Tahir Gani.

Advertisement

As per the ACB, based on a specific input, a secret verification was conducted into the allegations of possession of huge disproportionate assets by Gani, presently posted as Director, State Motor Garages, J&K.

Advertisement

The verification revealed that the suspect while posted in different places like ARTO Anantnag, Pulwama and Director, State Motor Garages, had raised huge assets in the shape of plots, houses, shops, shopping complexes, bank accounts in his name as well as in the name of his family members which were found highly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Advertisement

On the basis of the verification conducted, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was made out against the accused under offences punishable under sections 13(1)(b) r/w Section 13 (2) of PC Act 1988. Accordingly, a formal FIR was registered at Anti-Corruption Bureau Central police station for investigation.

During the course of investigation, search warrants were obtained for conducting searches from the court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Jammu. Thereafter, searches were conducted by the ACB teams at four different locations, which includes his residential houses at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, residential house at Hyderpora, Srinagar, residential quarter at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and official premises at New Plot, Jammu.

Advertisement

“During search, incriminating material was recovered and seized as evidence in the case. Further investigation in the case is going on,” said the ACB spokesperson.