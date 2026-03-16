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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K achieves 97% target under PMAY-G, 3.23 lakh houses built

J&K achieves 97% target under PMAY-G, 3.23 lakh houses built

Officials directed to accelerate the pace of work for the remaining 11,340 houses under the scheme

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir has completed more than 3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, achieving 97 per cent of the target, officials said on Sunday.

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Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Secretary Mohammad Aijaz Asad directed officials to accelerate the pace of work for the remaining 11,340 houses under the scheme.

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During a meeting to review the progress of PMAY-G in the Union Territory, he said the current phase of the scheme is nearing completion, and all works sanctioned under the existing phase must be completed without delay before the new phase begins.

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The meeting was informed that a total of 3,23,299 houses have been completed, while work is in progress on the remaining 11,340 houses.

Asad directed assistant commissioners of development (ACDs) and block development officers (BDOs) to track each case and ensure that no sanctioned house remains incomplete.

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He also instructed that any technical or administrative bottlenecks hindering progress be resolved immediately.

The secretary said that all pending works must be completed by April 15, stressing that officers should make every possible effort, even if it requires working around the clock, as houses left incomplete under the previous phase will not be taken up once the new phase begins.

He also directed the directors of rural development of the Jammu and Kashmir region to hold weekly review meetings and keep the department informed about the progress achieved.

Highlighting the recent survey conducted ahead of the launch of the new phase, he said that although it has been carried out using AI-based technology, deputy commissioners will still review to ensure that no eligible households are missed.

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