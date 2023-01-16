J&K Administration issues avalanche warning in 11 districts

Srinagar, January 15

The authorities in J&K have issued an avalanche warning with low danger level for 11 districts till Monday. The avalanches are likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramula, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Reasi, the State Disaster Management Authority said. It advised the public to avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas.

After three avalanches hit a construction company site in Sonamarg of Ganderbal district in less than a week, the authorities have evacuated the workers to a safe place, officials said.On Thursday, an avalanche in Sonamarg had killed two persons.

In Ramban, soldiers, responding swiftly to a distress call, waded through 4-6 feet of snow for over 14 km to evacuate a pregnant woman to a hospital, a defence spokesperson said.

Kulsuma Akhtar (25) was rescued from Mangat area on Saturday, the official added. — PTI

Weather radar for UT

L-G Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday virtually inaugurated X-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Banihal Top. It will provide better and improved weather services, an official said. The UT already has two such radars in Jammu and Srinagar.