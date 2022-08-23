J&K Administration okays compassionate job scheme

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 22

The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday approved the adoption of J&K Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022 under which deserving people would get compassionate appointment or financial help.

“The decision is aimed at promoting equity, inclusion and accountability in providing compassionate appointments...,” said a spokesperson.

He said the scheme would ensure appointment or compensation to kin of a government servant, who may die in harness or as a result of militancy-related action or due to enemy action on the Line of Control/border within J&K and is not involved in terror activities or retires on invalid pension, thereby, leaving his family in penury. It will save them from destitution.

L-G’s Adviser Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.

Under the scheme, the number of vacancies and the merit list of the eligible candidates will be prepared annually and eligible candidates will be considered on the basis of merit obtained with regard to a point-based merit system on quarterly basis. Both the list of vacancies and merit list of candidates will be put out in the public domain to make the process fully transparent and accountable. The appointment will be made for the multi-tasking staff or equivalent or lowest non-gazetted cadre posts in the department. However, if an applicant is a graduate or has higher qualification, there are provisions to allow discretion for considering appointment in the non-gazetted cadre.

