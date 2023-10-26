J&K administration set to clear 2,000 appointments soon

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 25

The J&K administration is reportedly set to clear 2,000 cases for compassionate appointments. Among the beneficiaries would be kin of terror victims. The cases were due for the past many years.

The appointments will be made under the SRO-43 rules which provide that if anyone among the family members of the deceased civilian fulfills the eligibility criteria, they shall have the option either to choose the government service or the cash compensation.

The kin of those government employees who died during service are also included in these appointments. The appointments, mostly in Class-IV category, will be made under the new policy of the UT administration which came into effect from January this year. As per the new policy, the list of the kin who qualify for compassionate appointments will be prepared every year and those fulfilling the criteria will be considered on the basis of merit. Both the list of vacancies and merit list of candidates will be put out in public domain to make the process fully transparent and accountable.

