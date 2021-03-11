J&K Administration terminates services of civil judge

Srinagar: J&K on Monday terminated the services of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Munsiff Naveen Jamwala with immediate effect, an official order said. No reason was specified. PTI
BJP leaders trying to provoke Muslims, alleges Mehbooba
Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has accused the BJP of trying to provoke Muslims to create an opportunity for their “genocide”. She said Muslims were being harassed. PTI
Ramban schools face acute shortage of teachers: Official
Jammu: The acute shortage of teaching staff in government-run schools has triggered a crisis-like situation in Ramban district, said District Development Commissioner Mussarat Islam. He sought immediate action to put back the school education department on rails.
