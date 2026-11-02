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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K admn accords farewell to outgoing Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo

J&K admn accords farewell to outgoing Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo

Dulloo, a 1989 batch IAS officer, served as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for little over two years

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Atal Dulloo, outgoing Chief Secretary, J&K. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday accorded a warm farewell to outgoing Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on his superannuation, bringing to a close a distinguished chapter of public service and leadership at the helm of the Union Territory's administration.

A farewell ceremony was organised in Dulloo's honour, who retired from the services on October 31, by the IAS Officers here. The function was attended by Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners; several heads of departments and other senior officers of the administration.

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Dulloo, a 1989 batch IAS officer, served as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for little over two years. He will be replaced by 1995 batch IAS officer Sajjan Singh Yadav.

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The officers acknowledged and celebrated the contribution of the outgoing Chief Secretary, recalling his tenure as one of purposeful leadership, administrative dynamism and collective progress.

In his remarks, Dulloo expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and the entire Jammu and Kashmir Administration for their cooperation, support and commitment throughout his tenure.

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He said that whatever was achieved during this period was the outcome of the collective efforts of officers and officials working across departments and districts.

Dulloo thanked his colleagues for their companionship and support and expressed confidence that the administration would continue to carry forward the momentum of development and good governance with the same dedication and commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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