J&K Admn okays Rs 146-cr project on niche crops

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 29

The administration of J&K has approved a project worth Rs 146 crore to promote the niche crops as unique heritage of the UT. The project will be implemented in the next five years.

“The project aims at diversifying and expanding the area of niche crops over an area of 11,100 hectare thus ensuring livelihood security for 1,11,000 targeted beneficiaries with a revenue realisation of Rs 2,238 crore,” Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo said.

The initiative will focus on increasing production, improving livelihoods and enhancing market accessibility. “This will be achieved through establishment of nurseries and seed villages, infrastructure development, and collaboration with various partners and stakeholders,” he added.

The UT is home to a diverse range of niche crops including saffron, kala zeera, Kashmiri red chilli, peanut, anardhana, Bhaderwah rajmash, hill garlic, mushkbudhji (aromatic rice), red rice and shallot. These crops are grown on an area of 32,000 hectare, with a total production of 24,000 metric tonnes making a substantial contribution of Rs 945 crore to the UT’s GDP.

The main components of the project include establishment of 5,226 nurseries in villages, which will generate 7,750 job opportunities.