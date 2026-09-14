J&K: Any action will trigger mass resignations, warn national Health Mission workers

National Health Mission (NHM) employees on strike across Jammu and Kashmir have alleged that they are being threatened with “strict action” by the government if they fail to resume duties immediately.

The employees, who have been on strike for the past five days, are demanding job security, timely release of salaries, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission benefits, and other service-related benefits. They have warned that any punitive action against them would trigger mass resignations.

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The employees had launched a 72-hour strike on Wednesday and decided on Saturday to extend it by another three days. The agitation is scheduled to end on Monday, but no breakthrough has been reported in discussions between the government and the employees so far.

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NHM staff from various districts, hospitals, health centres and other healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir have joined the protest. On Sunday, employees continued their demonstration peacefully and wore black ribbons to express their resentment over the unresolved issues.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday appealed to the NHM employees to resume work, saying that their concerns had been brought to her notice and would be examined. She also said she had recently met the Union Health Minister and urged an increase in the honorarium of NHM employees.

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However, the employees claimed that local authorities have directed all Block Medical Officers (BMOs) to submit daily attendance reports of NHM staff to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) offices.

Chief spokesperson of the NHM Employees Association, J&K, Dr Ashraf Giri, alleged that employees were facing verbal pressure to return to work.

“All NHM employees are united in this protest. Any action against even a single employee will result in mass resignations. We urge the government to accept our genuine demands,” he said.

Association president Rohit Seth said that the protest could have been avoided had the government ensured timely payment of salaries, extended the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission, issued the long-pending loyalty bonus order and provided due compensation for duties performed on Sundays and gazetted holidays.

Seth said NHM employees had continued to serve with dedication despite uncertainties surrounding their future and persistent service-related issues.

He further demanded that, until a regularisation policy is implemented, NHM employees should be granted equal pay for equal work, on the lines of benefits being provided to NHM staff in states such as Delhi and Haryana.