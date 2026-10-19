J&K approves 671 kanals in Samba for plug-and-play industrial park

“In a major boost to industrial infrastructure in J&K, the government has approved the transfer of 671 kanals of land in Samba to the Industries and Commerce Department for a state-of-the-art Plug and Play Industrial Park under the BHAVYA Scheme,” the Chief Minister said in a post on his official X handle.

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The proposed industrial park aims to provide ready-to-use infrastructure, reliable services and streamlined approval processes, enabling enterprises to establish operations more quickly and with greater ease. The plug-and-play model is designed to reduce the time and initial effort required by businesses to set up manufacturing and other industrial units by providing essential facilities and infrastructure.

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Explaining the potential benefits of the initiative, Omar Abdullah said the project would help attract fresh investment, strengthen local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and encourage entrepreneurship across Jammu and Kashmir.

The development is also expected to contribute to balanced regional growth by expanding industrial infrastructure and creating new avenues for economic activity. Improved industrial facilities could help businesses scale up operations, support local enterprise and open up employment opportunities for the Union Territory’s youth.

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The transfer of 671 kanals of land to the Industries and Commerce Department marks an important step towards making land available for the proposed industrial infrastructure. The project is part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s industrial ecosystem and make the region more attractive to investors.