J&K Assembly committee reviews health dept functioning, seeks staffing data

The Committee on Estimates of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Health and Medical Education Department, with a focus on strengthening healthcare delivery and assessing the availability of medical manpower across the Union Territory.

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The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi.

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According to an official statement, committee members Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Ali Mohammad Dar, Javid Hassan Beigh, Irshad Rasool Kar, Sajad Shaheen, Sunil Bharadwaj and Pyare Lal Sharma attended the meeting.

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Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education, M Raju; Director, SKIMS; Managing Director, National Health Mission; principals of various Government Medical Colleges; Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandita; and other senior officers of the Health and Medical Education Department and the Legislative Assembly were also present.

During the meeting, the Committee carried out a comprehensive review of the department’s functioning, focusing on healthcare infrastructure, availability of human resources, quality of service delivery and the effectiveness of administrative mechanisms across J&K.

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The Committee sought detailed information on the sanctioned strength of doctors in all district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and medical blocks across the Union Territory. It directed the department to furnish district- and block-wise data on sanctioned posts to facilitate a detailed assessment of healthcare staffing.

To evaluate the existing human resource scenario, the Committee also sought block-wise details of filled and vacant posts in these health institutions over the last five years. The data will enable the Committee to examine trends in manpower deployment, identify critical gaps and recommend measures to improve healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking during the meeting, Chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi stressed the need for timely availability of accurate data to support evidence-based planning and policy interventions aimed at improving the efficiency, accessibility and quality of public healthcare services. He also directed the department to ensure the immediate posting of doctors in rural and underserved areas.