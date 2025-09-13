J&K Assembly issues notice to PDP MLA Para over social media post

Amid continued criticism of the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the imposition of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, the J&K Legislative Assembly has issued a showcause notice to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para for a social media post in which he alleged that the Assembly had “endorsed” the PSA.

Malik was booked under the PSA earlier this week. Shortly after, the Assembly Secretariat published a bulletin mentioning a communication it had received from the District Magistrate of Doda regarding Malik’s detention under the PSA.

In response, Para posted on X, calling the development a “shameful surrender.” He wrote, “Assembly Secretariat endorsing PSA against an elected MLA is a direct assault on democracy. J&K CM @OmarAbdullah must act — don’t allow the institution of MLA, the last agency of the people, to be silenced. Today it’s Mehraj, tomorrow it could be you.”

However, the J&K Assembly Secretariat denied that it had endorsed the PSA, clarifying that it had merely informed legislators of the communication it had received.

Subsequently, the Assembly issued a showcause notice to Para, stating that the matter was placed before the Speaker, who had taken “serious note” of the post and observed that “the privileges and freedom of speech granted to Hon’ble members should not be misused to undermine the sanctity of the Institution.”

The notice asked Para to explain “why breach of privilege/contempt proceedings shall not be initiated against you for posting such misleading post / false information on social media platform X, on 08/09/2025.”

The MLA has been directed to present his explanation to the Speaker either in person or in writing within seven days of receiving the notice. “Failing which,” the notice warned, “breach of privilege/contempt proceedings shall be initiated under the rules.”

Following Para’s post, several leaders from the ruling National Conference, as well as Speaker of the Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, criticised him for spreading what they called “misleading” information. Rather also stated that action would be taken against Para.

In response, Para on Friday defended his remarks, stating that as the custodian of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the Speaker must stand in defence of legislators to protect the “institution of MLA.”

“If the Speaker’s office doesn’t defend an elected member, it sets a dangerous precedent,” Para said. “Instead of faulting my concern, the Speaker should have supported it.”

Describing Speaker Rather as a “fatherly figure,” Para added that he holds nothing personal against the Speaker or his office. “During Assembly sessions, I learnt a lot from the way he (Rather) conducted the House, upheld diversity, and accommodated voices. But as the custodian, actions to protect the legislators are equally important,” Para said.