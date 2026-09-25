J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking TET exemption for pre-2019 teachers

The resolution, moved by School Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, was passed after a two-day discussion in which legislators highlighted the concerns of teachers appointed before the cut-off date.

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The resolution states that the House unanimously urges the Union Government to amend Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to exempt all teachers appointed before October 31, 2019, from the TET requirement.

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It further calls upon the Centre to take necessary legal measures and issue the requisite notification through the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to formalise the exemption.

Speaking after the passage of the resolution, Itoo thanked members across party lines for supporting the measure. She said the objective was to address the concerns of teachers who have served the education sector for many years.

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The minister said the issue should not be viewed solely from the perspective of clearing another examination, as many of these teachers had already qualified various tests during their careers.

“These teachers have made immense sacrifices and dedicated their lives to shaping the future of students. They have played a vital role in preparing generations of professionals, including doctors and engineers,” she said.

Emphasising the need to recognise their contribution, Itoo said the years of service rendered by these teachers should be taken into account while considering the matter.

During the debate, legislators Balwant Singh Mankotia, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi and Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri participated in the discussion and expressed their views on the issue.

Following the detailed two-day deliberations, the House passed the resolution by voice vote.