J&K Assembly Speaker pushes for early rollout of new car policy

The direction came after Transport Minister Satish Sharma submitted a status report stating that the department would undertake the necessary inter-departmental consultations and complete requisite formalities before finalising the policy.

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The Speaker had earlier sought a status report on the matter during the ongoing Assembly session after expressing concern over the delay in framing the new policy.

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“The new car policy should be finalised and notified within 15 days. This matter should not be allowed to remain pending any further. Complaints regarding misuse of public resources are a matter of serious concern and underscore the need for clear and updated rules governing the entitlement and use of government vehicles,” Rather said.

He observed that the use of multiple government vehicles beyond the prescribed entitlement amounted to misuse of public resources.

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However, Rather clarified that the issue was not directed against government officers and that they should be provided vehicles and facilities to which they are legitimately entitled under existing rules.

Expressing concern over the delay, the Speaker said the proposal had been moving between departments for nearly five years despite its significance. He stressed the need for expeditious finalisation of the policy to ensure judicious use of public resources.

Rather noted that the government had already accepted in principle the need for a new car policy and questioned the repeated movement of the proposal among departments, including its referral back to the Finance Department.

He emphasised that the entitlements of government functionaries should be clearly laid down under a comprehensive policy and called for no further delay in the matter.