J&K Assembly withdraws bills seeking salary hike for Ministers, MLAs

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday withdrew two bills seeking to amend the salaries and allowances of ministers and MLAs after opposition from BJP legislators.

The bills proposed amendments to the Ministers and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956, and the Salaries and Allowances of Members of the J&K State Legislature Act, 1960. Both had been introduced in the House by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday.

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As BJP legislators raised slogans against the proposed amendments, Omar told the House that he would not press for the bills unless they were passed unanimously.

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Senior BJP leader and MLA Sham Lal Sharma opposed the proposals, arguing that the government should instead focus on providing relief to daily wagers and contractual employees.

Responding to the criticism, the Chief Minister questioned the BJP’s stated concern for daily wagers, noting that none of its members had recorded dissent before the committee examining the proposed salary revision for ministers and legislators.

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Omar reiterated that he had advised his colleagues not to pursue the bills without unanimous support in the House.

He said while BJP members were seeking salaries and allowances, they were simultaneously attempting to politicise the issue by referring to the problems faced by daily wagers. “I was never in favour of it. Ask my MLAs. If a single member opposes, it will never pass. I withdraw the Bill,” the Chief Minister said.

Subsequently, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the bills to vote and they were withdrawn.

However, the House passed by voice vote a bill seeking amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members’ Pension Act, 1984.

Although the Chief Minister had also sought withdrawal of the pension amendment bill, members from both treasury and opposition benches argued that the legislation concerned retired legislators and should therefore be retained and passed.