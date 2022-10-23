J&K bags top housing awards

Srinagar, October 22
In a significant achievement, J&K has won top awards in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban) during the three-day India Urban Housing Conclave (IUHC) 2022, organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Rajkot, Gujarat.
The conclave was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19. J&K has won two awards—Overall best performing Union Territory and the best performing UT for implementation of affordable rental housing complexes.
Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, received the award on behalf of the UT. The J&K team, which was led by Dheeraj Gupta, comprised SA Keen, managing director, J&K Housing Board, and other officials of the PMAY (Urban) Mission.
