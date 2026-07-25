J&K Bank distributes appliances, kits worth Rs 46 lakh among PWDs

Jammu and Kashmir Bank, in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), distributed aids and appliances worth Rs 46 lakh to persons with disabilities under its project ‘SAMARTH’.

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The bank, under its corporate social responsibility, held a day-long camp for persons with disabilities with the aim of improving their lives, a bank spokesperson said.

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“During the day-long camp, customised assistive aids and appliances worth Rs 46 lakhs were distributed among over 400 beneficiaries,” he said.

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The spokesperson said that under the project, the bank has facilitated the distribution of customised assistive aids and appliances to over 4,700 persons with disabilities and senior citizens from economically weaker sections across Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

Speaking about the event, the bank’s executive director Sudhir Gupta said, “The true measure of an institution’s social commitment lies in its ability to stand beside those who need support the most.”

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“These interventions are aimed at enhancing their independence, dignity and mobility, enabling greater participation in education, employment and community life through devices customised to their individual functional requirements,” he added.

SK Tripathi, Head ALIMCO (North zone), said the project has enabled his organisation to take the assistive technology to the needy.

“With a financial outlay of Rs 3.83 crore, J&K Bank’s proactive CSR intervention under Project SAMARTH has enabled us to take the benefits of assistive technology to those who need it the most. Such collaborations strengthen our collective mission of building a more inclusive and accessible society,” he said.