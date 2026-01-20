J&K Bank net profit jumps over 10% for Q3
J&K Bank MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said despite rate cut, the bank remains firmly on track to deliver record profits
J&K Bank on Tuesday announced healthy financial results for the October-December quarter (Q3 FY 25-26), with net profit rising by 18.7% quarter-on-quarter and 10.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 586.73 crore when compared to Rs 531.51 crore recorded during the same period last fiscal.
The bank’s board of directors approved the numbers for the quarter and nine-months during a meeting held at the bank’s divisional office in Jammu.
In a press release, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “Despite rate cut, the bank remains firmly on track to deliver record profits for the fourth consecutive year.”
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now