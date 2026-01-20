DT
PT
J&K Bank net profit jumps over 10% for Q3

J&K Bank net profit jumps over 10% for Q3

J&K Bank MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said despite rate cut, the bank remains firmly on track to deliver record profits

Tribune Web Desk
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
J&K Bank MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee
J&K Bank on Tuesday announced healthy financial results for the October-December quarter (Q3 FY 25-26), with net profit rising by 18.7% quarter-on-quarter and 10.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 586.73 crore when compared to Rs 531.51 crore recorded during the same period last fiscal.

The bank’s board of directors approved the numbers for the quarter and nine-months during a meeting held at the bank’s divisional office in Jammu.

In a press release, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “Despite rate cut, the bank remains firmly on track to deliver record profits for the fourth consecutive year.”

