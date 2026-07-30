J&K Bank posts Rs 424-crore Q1 net profit

J&K Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 424.18 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, maintaining its steady financial performance during the first quarter of the current financial year.

Advertisement

The financial results were approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors at a meeting held at its corporate headquarters.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the Bank’s advances grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,30,503 crore, while deposits increased by 17 per cent to Rs 1,73,420 crore.

Advertisement

As a result, the Bank’s total business grew by over 20 per cent year-on-year, crossing the historic milestone of Rs 3 trillion to reach Rs 3,03,923 crore as on June 30, 2026.

Describing the milestone as a defining moment in the Bank’s transformation journey, the management said it reflects customers’ trust and the successful execution of its growth strategy. The Bank said it would continue to focus on balanced, customer-centric and technology-driven growth while expanding its presence across the country.

Advertisement

During the quarter, the Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) rose 2 per cent to Rs 1,497 crore from Rs 1,465 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while the Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3.28 per cent.

The Bank’s operating profit increased 4.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 703 crore, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 58.90 per cent from 60.75 per cent, reflecting better operational efficiency. The yield on advances also improved sequentially to 8.56 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitava Chatterjee said the Bank had begun the financial year on a strong footing, driven by robust business growth and improved asset quality.

He said the Bank also recorded sequential growth in deposits during the first quarter for the first time in six years. However, he noted that elevated funding costs across the banking industry and slower mobilisation of low-cost deposits continued to put pressure on margins and profitability.