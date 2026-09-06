J&K becomes fully literate UT with 98.43% literacy rate

Jammu and Kashmir has become a “fully literate” Union Territory, with 98.43 per cent literacy, Education Minister Sakina Itoo has said.

“Today, we celebrate a historic milestone. A moment of immense pride for every citizen of J&K. With deep honour, I declare that Jammu & Kashmir has achieved the noble distinction of becoming a Fully Literate Union Territory, recording an outstanding literacy rate of 98.43% under the ULLAS- NBSK,” Itoo said on X on Friday.

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The minister lauded the teachers, officers and education volunteers for the feat. “From the mountains of Kashmir to the plains of Jammu, our teachers, officers, volunteers, and learners carried the torch of education into every community. Their dedication has transformed lives and strengthened the foundation of a brighter future,” she said.

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The achievement belongs to every teacher who taught, every volunteer who served, every officer, and above all, every learner, she added.

Itoo also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for “his visionary leadership, constant guidance, and unwavering commitment” towards strengthening education.

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“But let us remember—This is not the end of our journey. It is the beginning of a new chapter. A chapter where education will continue to guide Jammu & Kashmir towards peace, progress, dignity, equality, and prosperity,” she added.