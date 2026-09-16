J&K BJP accuses NC Govt of evading accountability through brief session

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma on Tuesday criticised the National Conference-led government for convening a seven-day Assembly session, alleging that the move was aimed at evading meaningful debate, public accountability and scrutiny of the government’s performance.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Sharma said the elected government has been in office for nearly two years and that people have high expectations from their representatives.

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“The Assembly is the constitutional platform where the voice, grievances and aspirations of the people are brought before the government. But the NC government is making a mockery of this democratic institution by restricting the Assembly to an unreasonably short session,” he said.

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The Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin in Srinagar on September 21.

Sharma argued that although seven sittings have been announced, one day would be consumed by opening proceedings while another has been earmarked for “business, if any”, leaving only about five effective sittings for substantive discussions.

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“How can the concerns of an entire Union Territory be discussed, debated and answered in merely five effective sittings? This is not serious governance. It is an attempt to avoid questions,” he said.

The BJP leader said the party, as the principal Opposition, would strongly raise public issues during the session.

“We are serious about the people’s issues and expect the government to be equally serious. The NC government cannot run away from the Assembly simply because it does not want to face uncomfortable questions about its failures,” Sharma asserted.

He said BJP legislators had undertaken extensive public outreach across Jammu and Kashmir, meeting people in district headquarters and other areas to gather their grievances.

“People are frustrated. They are asking us to raise their concerns in the Assembly because they still believe their elected representatives can question the government and seek answers. We have compiled a comprehensive list of public issues through marathon meetings of BJP legislators and are fully prepared to raise them forcefully,” he said.

Sharma further alleged that routine governance had weakened, government outreach was lacking and complaints of corruption were increasing.

“A common citizen should not feel afraid to enter a government office because of corruption or red-tapism. The government must answer the people on these issues,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition demanded that the Assembly session be extended to at least one month to enable comprehensive discussion on public issues and ensure greater government accountability.