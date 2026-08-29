J&K BJP leader booked for duping man of Rs 8.25 lakh

A BJP leader was booked on cheating and fraud charges in Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

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Anantnag Police has registered the case based on a written complaint filed by Waheed Ahmad Itoo, a resident of Hassan Noor in Aishmuqam, who is currently residing at Government Degree College Boys Hostel in Khanabal.

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In his complaint, Itoo alleged that Aabid Hussain Nengroo, a resident of Krandigam in Bijbehara, induced him into paying Rs 8.25 lakh by promising to secure him the job of a special police officer and the permission to install tents in Pahalgam during the Amarnath Yatra using his political clout, a police spokesperson said.

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Nengroo is the BJP’s district general secretary in Anantnag. A BJP spokesperson confirmed that Nengroo is associated with the party.

The case has been filed under Sections 318(4) (cheating involving property) and 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.