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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K BJP seeks faster deportation of illegal immigrants

J&K BJP seeks faster deportation of illegal immigrants

Remarks come a day after the UT admn deported a group of Bangladeshi immigrants identified during a special verification drive

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A day after 150 Bangladeshi immigrants were flown out of Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called for accelerating the deportation process and urged authorities to act swiftly in all confirmed cases of illegal immigration.

In a statement, BJP J&K spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina welcomed the reported deportation of around 600 Bangladeshi nationals identified as illegally residing in the Union Territory, including the first batch of 150 persons flown from Srinagar to Bagdogra for onward deportation.

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However, he said the pace of the exercise should be substantially increased and all verified cases dealt with without delay.

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Raina said Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies had conducted surveys to identify Rohingya, Bangladeshi and other undocumented foreign nationals residing in the Union Territory.

He claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir administration had submitted verified data to the Centre's High-Level Committee on Demographic Change (HLCDC), identifying around 8,160 undocumented foreign nationals across Jammu and Kashmir.

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“Security assessments indicate that the actual number could be much higher, particularly in cases where individuals may have obtained forged or fraudulent local documents,” he said.

The BJP leader also called for a comprehensive investigation into illegal entry, procurement of forged documents and local networks allegedly facilitating unauthorised settlement, particularly in sensitive border districts.

He demanded strict action against agents, middlemen, landlords and other facilitators found involved in illegal entry, human trafficking, sheltering of undocumented immigrants or arranging fraudulent documents. He also sought a probe into any possible links with hawala operations, foreign funding, organised crime or terror networks.

The remarks came a day after the Union Territory administration deported a group of Bangladeshi immigrants identified during a special verification drive in Kashmir. The group was flown from Srinagar to West Bengal, from where they are to be deported.

The move follows the Centre's decision in May to constitute a high-level committee headed by retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar to examine demographic changes linked to illegal immigration and suggest remedial measures.

The panel visited Jammu and Kashmir in August and inspected several areas, including settlements inhabited by Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals.

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