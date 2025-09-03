J&K BJP workers protest over remarks on PM Modi’s mother

Members of the BJP’s women’s wing on Tuesday staged a protest here against the alleged derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

Carrying placards that read “Maa ka apman, nahin sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate mother’s disrespect)”, the members of the Mahila Morcha raised slogans against the Congress, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

“Why are they targeting the PM’s mother? They can say anything to oppose us, but this insult will not be tolerated,” a BJP member told reporters at the protest site near Lal Chowk in the city centre here.

The protestors demanded an apology from Gandhi. “The country will not tolerate such disgraceful remarks. Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the remarks,” she said. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.