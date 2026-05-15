icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Cabinet approves Rs 361-cr solid waste management project for Srinagar

J&K Cabinet approves Rs 361-cr solid waste management project for Srinagar

Also approves upgradation of Sub-District Hospital Hazratbal by granting relaxation in buffer zone restrictions

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:46 AM May 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. FILE
Advertisement

The Council of Ministers headed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved the establishment of an 800 TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Project at Achan, Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 361 crore.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the decision was taken during the sixth meeting of the Council of Ministers with the objective of strengthening scientific waste management infrastructure in Srinagar and ensuring sustainable disposal and processing of municipal solid waste in an environmentally responsible manner.

Advertisement

The proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management Project aims to enhance the waste-processing capacity of Srinagar city through modern and efficient systems for collection, segregation, treatment and disposal of solid waste. The project is expected to significantly improve sanitation standards, reduce environmental pollution and contribute to cleaner and healthier urban surroundings.

Advertisement

The establishment of the facility at Achan is also expected to support long-term urban planning and environmental sustainability efforts while addressing the growing waste management needs of the city in view of rapid urban expansion and population growth.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers also approved the upgradation of Sub-District Hospital Hazratbal by granting relaxation in buffer zone restrictions under the Srinagar Master Plan–2035. The decision was taken during the sixth Cabinet meeting to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure improved healthcare delivery in the interest of better patient care.

Advertisement

Officials said the project had remained stalled for several years due to restrictions under the buffer zone provisions, causing considerable inconvenience to the public.

Recognising the hardships faced by residents and the urgent need for improved healthcare facilities in the area, the Cabinet took a historic decision to relax the restrictions, paving the way for the long-pending upgradation of the hospital.

With the approval, the hospital is expected to be equipped with expanded infrastructure and improved medical facilities, including blood bank services, operation theatres and specialised treatment facilities for various ailments, the statement said.

“The move is aimed at reducing the need for patients to seek admissions and treatment elsewhere,” it added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts