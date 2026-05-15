J&K Cabinet approves Rs 361-cr solid waste management project for Srinagar

The Council of Ministers headed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved the establishment of an 800 TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Project at Achan, Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 361 crore.

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According to an official statement, the decision was taken during the sixth meeting of the Council of Ministers with the objective of strengthening scientific waste management infrastructure in Srinagar and ensuring sustainable disposal and processing of municipal solid waste in an environmentally responsible manner.

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The proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management Project aims to enhance the waste-processing capacity of Srinagar city through modern and efficient systems for collection, segregation, treatment and disposal of solid waste. The project is expected to significantly improve sanitation standards, reduce environmental pollution and contribute to cleaner and healthier urban surroundings.

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The establishment of the facility at Achan is also expected to support long-term urban planning and environmental sustainability efforts while addressing the growing waste management needs of the city in view of rapid urban expansion and population growth.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers also approved the upgradation of Sub-District Hospital Hazratbal by granting relaxation in buffer zone restrictions under the Srinagar Master Plan–2035. The decision was taken during the sixth Cabinet meeting to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure improved healthcare delivery in the interest of better patient care.

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Officials said the project had remained stalled for several years due to restrictions under the buffer zone provisions, causing considerable inconvenience to the public.

Recognising the hardships faced by residents and the urgent need for improved healthcare facilities in the area, the Cabinet took a historic decision to relax the restrictions, paving the way for the long-pending upgradation of the hospital.

With the approval, the hospital is expected to be equipped with expanded infrastructure and improved medical facilities, including blood bank services, operation theatres and specialised treatment facilities for various ailments, the statement said.

“The move is aimed at reducing the need for patients to seek admissions and treatment elsewhere,” it added.