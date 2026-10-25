J&K Cabinet expansion on October 27, LG Sinha to administer oath to new ministers

After days of speculation over the date of the Cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, it is now official that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers on Tuesday, October 27.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 10:30 am at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar, where the new ministers will be inducted into Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Council of Ministers.

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According to an official invitation issued by Lok Bhavan, “The LG will administer the oath of office and secrecy to legislators being inducted into the Council of Ministers at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Srinagar, on October 27 at 10:30 am.”

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The invitation requests invitees to confirm their participation by October 26 to enable timely security arrangements. The induction will be the first Cabinet expansion since the formation of the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir in October 2024.

On Saturday, Omar asked his party colleagues to stop sending messages and refrain from approaching him regarding the Cabinet expansion. He also told the media that the decision regarding the ministers had already been taken.