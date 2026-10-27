J&K Cabinet extended: Meet the 4 new NC ministers who took oath today

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet was expanded on Tuesday, with Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha administering the oath of office to the four new ministers.

The expansion is the first since the National Conference (NC) returned to power following the 2024 Assembly elections.

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Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 10 per cent of the total strength of the Legislative Assembly. With a 90-member Assembly, the Cabinet can have a maximum of nine ministers, leaving room for four more inductions.

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The Congress, an alliance partner of the NC, has announced it will stay out of the Cabinet until statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

So who are the four new ministers?

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Ali Mohammad Sagar: A National Conference veteran, Sagar is a seven-time legislator from Srinagar’s Khanyar constituency. Sagar, who is the general secretary of National Conference, has also previously served as a minister in the NC-led government.

Shamim Firdous: A prominent woman face of the National Conference and a top party leader, Firdous is legislator from Habba Kadal constituency in Srinagar. She is also the head of the women wing of the National Conference. By inducting Firdous and Sagar in the cabinet, the JK government has given more representation to Srinagar city.

Mir Saifullah: A former J&K minister, Saifullah Mir is a fourth-time legislator of the party. Currently, he is the MLA of the newly created Trehgam, while his previous three terms were from Kupwara.

By adding Saifullah to the cabinet, Omar has given more representation to North Kashmir’s Kupwara. Chief Minister’s Adviser Nasir Aslam, and Rajya Sabha MP Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan also come from Kupwara.

Altaf Ahmad Wani: A legislator from Pahalgam in South Kashmir, he is being inducted as the minister for the first time. In 2024, he won for the second time from the Pahalgam constituency, after winning earlier in 2014.