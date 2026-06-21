JK cardiologist suspended over malpractice probe

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Jammu and Kashmir authorities have suspended a senior doctor after a probe found him allegedly involved in “gross abuse of official position” and “serious medical malpractice.”

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According to a memorandum issued by the Health Department, Dr Syed Maqbool Ahmad Shah, Associate Professor of Cardiology currently deputed to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, was accused of performing highly advanced and invasive Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP) procedures without clinical justification.

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The order stated: “Pending enquiry into his conduct, Dr Syed Maqbool Ahmad Shah is hereby placed under suspension. During the period of suspension, he shall remain attached to the office of Government Medical College, Jammu.”

The government had proposed to initiate departmental proceedings against the doctor and asked him to submit written statement of defense to the government in Health and Medical Education Department within a period of seven days of the receipt of the memorandum and also to state whether he desires to be heard in person or not.

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Among the charges, investigators alleged that while serving at Anantnag GMC, Dr Shah committed “serious data falsification and financial fraud.” An independent expert evaluation revealed that out of 55 LBBAP cases reviewed, 27 patients (49%) had completely normal left ventricular function, suggesting the procedures were unnecessary and in complete disregard for patient safety and professional ethics.

The report further alleged that Dr Shah violated the “cashless and free” mandate of the PMJAY/SEHAT scheme by forcing vulnerable patients to pay out-of-pocket expenses for procedures conducted in a government facility.

The State Anti-Fraud Unit (SAFU) reportedly received multiple alerts about suspected patient payments. A preliminary desk audit of Transaction Management System (TMS) data flagged 103 cardiac cases blocked under the Dual Chamber Pacemaker package (Code: MCO16A), raising concerns of misrepresentation.

Technical experts at SKIMS, Soura, concluded that Dr Shah had engaged in “flagrant procedural misrepresentation,” logging false descriptions in the TMS system, bypassing the government supply chain, and extorting money from patients entitled to free healthcare.

The memorandum stated: “By these acts and omissions, you have exhibited conduct unbecoming of a government servant, failed to maintain devotion to duty, and committed grave misconduct warranting disciplinary action, including termination from service.”

Meanwhile, Dr Maqbool has rejected the allegations levelled against him in a departmental memorandum.

“Reply has been submitted to every allegation and we have full faith in the system,” he said.